Stormy weather brings flash flooding threat to NYC area on Monday. Get the First Alert Forecast.

After a classic summer weekend, stormy weather will return to the New York City area on Monday, bringing the threat of heavy rain and storms that may lead to flash flooding.

Because of that threat, Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day.

August has begun in classic fashion, featuring warm temperatures and muggy conditions. Humidity levels, along with clouds, will increase through Saturday night. Lows will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

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As for Sunday, despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will still be able to warm into the mid 80s, and with high humidity, it will feel closer to 90 degrees. Most of the day should remain dry, with a chance of showers by the evening hours.

By Sunday night, rain chances will climb further. That will lead us into our next First Alert Weather Day on Monday. As has been the case recently, the threat of heavy rain will be elevated on that day.

CBS News New York

A humid airmass in place will allow prolific rates of rainfall at times, that could lead to flash flooding. As of now, a general 1-3-inch rainfall is expected, with isolated higher totals likely.

CBS News New York

Severe thunderstorms are possible as well, although the likelihood of them forming is not terribly high. The greatest hazards associated with any storms that develop would be torrential downpours and damaging winds.