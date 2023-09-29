Hundreds of flights canceled and delayed after storm slams New York City

Heavy rains and flooding across the New York City metropolitan area on Friday delayed or canceled hundreds of flights at local airports and snarled air traffic headed toward the region.

As of 4:34 p.m. Eastern time, 148 flights departing from New York's LaGuardia Airport had been canceled, while another 129 flights were delayed, according to Flight Aware. Another 331 flights heading to LaGuardia from other destinations were also delayed or canceled, according to the tracking service.

Air travel was also disrupted at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Nearly 100 flights originating at JFK were cancelled and almost 200 flights were delayed, while arrivals were in disarray.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley because of the severe storm.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also urged city residents to shelter in place temporarily during the downpour, which caused flash flooding and shut down parts of the subway system.

A flooded street in Brooklyn, New York, on September 29, 2023. Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

According to FlightAware, planes already in the air that are headed to LaGuardia are delayed by an average of about an hour, although delays are expected to increase. Inbound flights that have not yet taken off are facing slightly longer delays, while departures are backed up by about 50 minutes.

Flights destined for JFK that are delayed at their airports of origin are delayed by an average of three hours and 22 minutes, according to FlightAware.