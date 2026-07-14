Harlem woman searching for her dog after it was stolen inside NYC subway station

A simple trip home from the vet turned into a nightmare for one dog owner when her beloved Shih Tzu, Lady, was stolen from inside a Manhattan subway station in a matter of seconds. A week later, an arrest has been made, but the dog has not been found.

McKina Artis has had Lady since she was a puppy. The pampered pup even has a dog stroller, which Artis sometimes transports her in. Lady was in that stroller on July 6 when she was dog-napped from the 125th Street 4/5/6 subway station.

As Artis was exiting the 4 train and heading up the stairs, something fell from the stroller, causing Artis to step away from Lady for a split second to retrieve the item. Then as soon as she turned back, her dog was gone.

Since then, Artis and her daughter, Christina, have put up missing flyers around the city, reported the incident to the police, and made a now-viral TikTok. They're also offering a reward. As more time passes, the family is getting more worried because Lady is a senior dog and takes special medication.

Lady is the beloved Shih Tzu of McKina Artis.

If you've seen Lady, call the NYPD.

The NYPD says 33-year-old Ali Tarawally was arrested and charged with petty larceny, but the pooch is still missing.

Detectives tell the family there was a possible sighting near President Street in Brooklyn. If you or someone you know has seen the dog, call the NYPD.

Tarawally is due back in court Aug. 11.

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