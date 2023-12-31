Watch CBS News
Emergency cleanup complete after steam line rupture in Midtown East

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Officials: No sign of asbestos following Midtown East steam line rupture
Officials: No sign of asbestos following Midtown East steam line rupture 02:29

NEW YORK -- The all-clear has finally been given following Wednesday's steam line rupture in Manhattan.

The City Department of Emergency Management said Sunday that all traffic and pedestrian access in the area has been restored.

Several streets along Second Avenue in Midtown East were shut down last week following the rupture.

More than 100 miles of steam pipes run beneath city streets, delivering steam for heating and cooling.

All steam service has been restored to impacted customers.

