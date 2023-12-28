Midtown East street closures still in effect after steam pipe rupture

NEW YORK -- Streets in Midtown East remain closed Thursday, more than 30 hours after a steam pipe leak started.

Business owners and residents in the area continue to ask police officers if they can go back inside their buildings. Officers are asking for ID before allowing anyone to enter and walking people to their destinations.

The steam pipe leak caused white dust to fill the streets and cover cars Wednesday morning.

According to Mayor Eric Adams, there was no indication of elevated levels of asbestos in the area after initial testing. The city said Thursday that testing continues to show no elevated levels of asbestos.

🚨LATEST🚨

The following street closures are highlighted on the map. Please avoid the area. Expect delays so plan accordingly and utilize alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/3elxyE2gIg — Chief of Transportation (@NYPDTransport) December 27, 2023

Dominic Sannino, the owner of an apartment building and restaurant on one of the closed blocks, said the shutdown is having a significant impact on business and tenants.

"I own a restaurant and so, I was closed last night, not because I was told to close but because they weren't letting people down the block, and this is the busiest time of year for me and it's killing me," said Sannino, who owns Mimi's Restaurant and Piano Bar.

The city is advising people in the area to remain indoors, keep windows closed and leave HVACs off. People outside should continue wearing masks when going through the area, the city said.