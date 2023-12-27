Steam line ruptures in Midtown East, shutting down streets and prompting a partial evacuation

NEW YORK -- Emergency responders are on the scene of a steam leak that shut down streets for the morning commute in Manhattan.

Officials say a steam line ruptured around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on East 53rd Street.

Police say 50th, 51st and 52nd streets are shut down at 2nd and 3rd avenues.

No injuries have been reported, but first responders are working to evacuate the surrounding area.

Con Edison says at least seven customers are impacted.

