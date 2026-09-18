Suspect in Staten Island woman's homicide still on the run after almost 3 months

The suspect in the homicide of a Staten Island woman is still on the run after almost three months, and the victim's sister says she's worried for other women.

Police say Angelique Apostol, 38, was found dead in a St. Albans, Queens, home on June 24.

The victim's sister, Melanie Apostol, says Angelique Apostol had been killed weeks earlier and her body was badly decomposed by the time it was discovered.

"My sister had my children's names tattooed on her. That's how we had to identify her," she said.

Angelique Apostol Family handout

According to Melanie Apostol, Angelique Apostol was fatally shot by her fiancé, who then fled. Her family says Ring camera video shows her fiancé leaving his home without Angelique Apostol the day she was killed.

"He just left her there after he shot her in her face," Melanie Apostol said.

Police say Mark Washington, 55, is wanted in connection to the homicide and is still on the run. Police sources say he has 11 prior arrests.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for anyone with information leading to his arrest.

"He's a coward and a murderer. I don't believe this is the first time he did this. I think this is the first time he got caught," Apostol said.

Apostol says since her sister's death, other women have reached out to her, alleging Washington abused and violently attacked them.

"I'm worried about other women that don't know about what he has done," she said.

Mark Washington NYPD Crime Stoppers

Apostol says her sister worked at a domestic violence shelter, and the two sisters were inseparable. At times, Angelique Apostol even helped her sister care for her children.

"I finished nursing school because of her," Melanie Apostol said. "I just don't want to do anything without her. I feel guilty."

Nearly three months later, a grieving sister is vowing to get justice for a loved one who still had so much to give.

"You just took away somebody for no apparent reason. You took away joy from the world," Apostol said. "I want him to go to jail for the rest of his life."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.