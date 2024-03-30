Watch CBS News
Nurses on Staten Island reach tentative deal, averting strike

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A nurses strike on Staten Island has been averted after an all-night bargaining session.

The New York State Nurses Association says it reached a tentative contract with Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health early Saturday morning.

More than 1,000 nurses were set to strike on April 2 if that deal wasn't reached.

The contract includes improvements to safe staffing standards and total wage increases of more than 22% over the course of the three-year deal.

Nurses will vote on whether to ratify the contract on Wednesday.

Their current contract expires Sunday.

There have been a number of nurses strikes across the Tri-State Area recently, including one at Robert Wood University Hospital in New Jersey that lasted over three months.

Nurses at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Northwell averted a possible strike earlier this year.  

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

March 30, 2024

