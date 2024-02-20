Nurses in Nassau County to vote to ratify contract

Nassau County nurses to vote to ratify contract

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. - Union members are a Nassau County hospital will vote to ratify a contract agreement Tuesday.

This comes after the New York State Nurses Association at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Northwell reached the tentative deal early Sunday morning, averting a possible Feb. 21 strike.

The agreement includes improvements to staffing standards, benefits and wage increases.