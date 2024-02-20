Nurses in Nassau County to vote to ratify contract
VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. - Union members are a Nassau County hospital will vote to ratify a contract agreement Tuesday.
This comes after the New York State Nurses Association at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Northwell reached the tentative deal early Sunday morning, averting a possible Feb. 21 strike.
The agreement includes improvements to staffing standards, benefits and wage increases.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.