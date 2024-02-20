Watch CBS News
Local News

Nurses in Nassau County to vote to ratify contract

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Nassau County nurses to vote to ratify contract
Nassau County nurses to vote to ratify contract 00:21

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. - Union members are a Nassau County hospital will vote to ratify a contract agreement Tuesday. 

This comes after the New York State Nurses Association at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Northwell reached the tentative deal early Sunday morning, averting a possible Feb. 21 strike

The agreement includes improvements to staffing standards, benefits and wage increases. 

First published on February 20, 2024 / 8:00 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.