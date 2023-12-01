Nurses' union reaches tentative agreement with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital after striking for nearly 4 months

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- After walking the picket line for nearly four months, striking nurses have reached a tentative agreement with a New Jersey hospital.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and the union for the 1,700 nurses announced the deal Friday afternoon.

The nurses went on strike on Aug. 4, fighting for better staffing, sick time and insurance benefits. The union said their main sticking point was what they called "unsafe" nurse-to-patient ratios.

The hospital says the three-year contract reflects shared goals of providing quality care to patients.

The president of United Steelworkers Local 4-200 released a statement that read in part:

"After more than 120 days on the picket lines, we are pleased to announce that USW nurses have reached a historic agreement with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital that includes enforceable safe staffing standards in our collective bargaining agreement for the first time ... While we are unable to share any additional details before ratification, we are proud of the extraordinary bravery and commitment of our members, who fought endlessly for patient safety and better working conditions at RWJUH."

The deal now goes to the members for ratification.