Investigators: Dog shot by police after biting officer at Staten Island home

NEW YORK -- A dog was shot and killed after police say it bit an officer at a Staten Island home Thursday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Comstock Avenue.

Investigators say police were called to the home for a person in emotional distress.

When they went inside, investigators say a German Shepherd bit an officer in the leg and hand.

The officer then fatally shot the dog.

