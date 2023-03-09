Investigators: Dog shot by police after biting officer at Staten Island home

Police shoot and kill dog after attack on Staten Island

Police shoot and kill dog after attack on Staten Island

Police shoot and kill dog after attack on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A dog was shot and killed after police say it bit an officer at a Staten Island home Thursday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Comstock Avenue.

Investigators say police were called to the home for a person in emotional distress.

When they went inside, investigators say a German Shepherd bit an officer in the leg and hand.

The officer then fatally shot the dog.