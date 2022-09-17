Watch CBS News
3rd new Staten Island ferry arrives in New York City

By CBS New York Team

New Staten Island ferry, the Dorothy Day, arrives in NYC
NEW YORK -- The third and last new ferry being added to the Staten Island fleet arrived Friday.

The Dorothy Day completed its 14-day journey from a shipyard in Florida, where it was built.

Day was a renowned social activist who lived and worked on Staten Island.

The new boats have three decks and can carry up to 4,500 passengers.

The Dorothy Day will be commissioned later this year.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 9:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

