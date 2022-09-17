3rd new Staten Island ferry arrives in New York City
NEW YORK -- The third and last new ferry being added to the Staten Island fleet arrived Friday.
The Dorothy Day completed its 14-day journey from a shipyard in Florida, where it was built.
Day was a renowned social activist who lived and worked on Staten Island.
The new boats have three decks and can carry up to 4,500 passengers.
The Dorothy Day will be commissioned later this year.
