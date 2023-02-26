State investigators say damaged rope caused prop helicopter accident at American Dream mall

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream mall in New Jersey reopened Saturday after four people were injured in an accident earlier in the week.

It closed last Sunday after a prop helicopter fell from the ceiling and into the pool.

State investigators said a rope holding the helicopter was damaged, which caused it to fall.

The four who were injured were all expected to be OK.

American Dream announced the park's reopening Friday, "having met all safety regulations and requirements following a rigorous investigation and review conducted with the State, County Department of Health, and independent engineering consultants."

The helicopter has been permanently removed.