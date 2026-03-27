St. John's in NCAA tournament Sweet 16 Friday. Here's where to watch in and around NYC.

The Red Storm is set to face the No. 1 overall seed Duke in the next round of March Madness on Friday night.

Tipoff starts at 7:10 p.m. in Washington D.C., with the Red Storm competing in the Sweet 16 for the first time in more than 20 years. They made it after defeating Kansas in a buzzer-beater when Dylan Darling made the game-winning basket with 3.9 seconds left in the tied game.

St. John's hasn't made it this far since 1999, and this is a stacked East Regional.

Fans at the university in Queens and throughout the Tri-State Area are fired up to watch game. They rallied behind the team Wednesday with students and alumni taking part in a special send-off for the historic game.

Gianna Volpe, a student on the dance team, said the campus has been buzzing, and everyone is so excited.

"They've had just such a great run this season, and if they want it tonight, they've got it," she said.

How to watch St. John's in the NCAA tournament Friday

You can watch the game on CBS New York live at 7:10 p.m.

If you're looking for some watch parties in and around New York City, Long Island and New Jersey, here are some options:

Long Island

Queens

Bourbon Street in Bayside

Rivercrest in Astoria

Brooklyn

O'Keefe's Bar and Grill in Brooklyn Heights

Manhattan

Seven Sins in Gramercy Park

Staten Island

New Jersey