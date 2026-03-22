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St. John's in NCAA tournament second round Sunday. Here's where to watch in and around NYC.

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

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March Madness action continues Sunday. 

The Red Storm spent the day Saturday getting ready for second round action

Two of the most storied programs in men's college basketball, St. John's and Kansas, will battle it out later Sunday. The two schools will have Hall of Fame coaches patrolling the sidelines - coach Rick Pitino for the Red Storm and Bill Self for Kansas. Remarkably, both coaches don't have much history against each other. 

How to watch St. John's in the NCAA tournament Sunday

You can watch the game on CBS New York live at 5:15 p.m. 

If you're looking for some St. John's watch parties in and around NYC, Long Island and New Jersey, here are some options: 

Long Island

Queens

Brooklyn

Manhattan

Staten Island

New Jersey

In:

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