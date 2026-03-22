St. John's in NCAA tournament second round Sunday. Here's where to watch in and around NYC.

March Madness action continues Sunday.

The Red Storm spent the day Saturday getting ready for second round action.

Two of the most storied programs in men's college basketball, St. John's and Kansas, will battle it out later Sunday. The two schools will have Hall of Fame coaches patrolling the sidelines - coach Rick Pitino for the Red Storm and Bill Self for Kansas. Remarkably, both coaches don't have much history against each other.

How to watch St. John's in the NCAA tournament Sunday

You can watch the game on CBS New York live at 5:15 p.m.

If you're looking for some St. John's watch parties in and around NYC, Long Island and New Jersey, here are some options:

Long Island

Queens

Bourbon Street in Bayside

Rivercrest in Astoria

Brooklyn

O'Keefe's Bar and Grill in Brooklyn Heights

Manhattan

Seven Sins in Gramercy Park

Staten Island

New Jersey