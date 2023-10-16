Watch CBS News
Asylum seekers moved from St. John Villa Academy shelter on Staten Island over fire code violations

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

St. John Villa asylum seeker shelter shut down over fire code violations 01:03

NEW YORK -- Asylum seekers were moved from a Staten Island shelter Monday because of fire code violations. 

Chopper 2 flew over the St. John Villa Academy shelter on Landis Avenue, where people were standing outside with suitcases as they waited to board an MTA bus. 

The fire department inspected the shelter Monday and found too many violations for the asylum seekers to stay. 

It's unclear where they will be moved in the meantime. 

On Friday, the fire department found safety hazards at this shelter, and officials claim the FDNY also found violations at about a half dozen others.

