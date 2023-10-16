Asylum seekers moved from St. John Villa Academy shelter on Staten Island over fire code violations

NEW YORK -- Asylum seekers were moved from a Staten Island shelter Monday because of fire code violations.

Chopper 2 flew over the St. John Villa Academy shelter on Landis Avenue, where people were standing outside with suitcases as they waited to board an MTA bus.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area. Fly along, and let us know where you're watching from. Check out more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Monday, October 16, 2023

The fire department inspected the shelter Monday and found too many violations for the asylum seekers to stay.

It's unclear where they will be moved in the meantime.

On Friday, the fire department found safety hazards at this shelter, and officials claim the FDNY also found violations at about a half dozen others.

CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer will have more on this story coming up on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.