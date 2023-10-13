Staten Island officials say FDNY inspection found violations at St. John Villa asylum seeker center

NEW YORK -- Staten Island officials are calling on the city to close a center for asylum seekers, which they say is facing a vacate order because of violations.

Lawmakers said an FDNY inspection in August found the St. John Villa site was unsuitable for a number of reasons and that those issues have not been addressed.

They said the FDNY is expected to visit the property again on Sunday and issue the vacate order.

"Once again, it seems like some folks are looking in the other direction to help those who come from another country two weeks ago, two days ago, two minutes ago, and we're just saying the city should do the right thing and shut it down," said Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella.

In a statement, City Hall said it's committed to keeping asylum seekers safe at emergency centers and that it includes FDNY in all fire protection measures in asylum seeker operations.