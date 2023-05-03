Special prosecutor taking over Megan McDonald murder case in Orange County

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. -- A suspect in the 2-decade-old murder case of Megan McDonald in Orange County appeared back in court on Wednesday after being released from jail last week.

As CBS2 found out, a special prosecutor is taking over.

Last week, the suspect was released because the grand jury didn't indict him within a legally required time frame. The special prosecutor is taking over due to the district attorney saying he has what could appear to be a conflict of interest in the case.

Edward Holley CBS2

Edward Holley stayed silent as he was wheeled out of Wallkill Court in Middletown on Wednesday morning, accompanied by his attorney, Paul Weber.

"It's still a standstill. We have no other information other than the scuttlebutt that we hear off the street," Weber said.

Holley, 42, was arrested two weeks ago and charged in the 2003 killing of McDonald. Her body was found abandoned on a dirt road in Wallkill.

The judge in the case released Holley last week because DA David Hoovler failed to set a grand jury evaluation within six days, which is required by state law.

Hoovler's office said in a statement, "The District Attorney's Office was neither alerted to defendant's imminent arrest, nor given an opportunity to review the 17-page felony complaint in advance of it being filed with the court."

Hoovler requested a special prosecutor to oversee the case, citing a conflict of interest. Former Westchester prosecutor Julia Corachio has taken over.

"Everything is wait until the evidence gets here," Weber said.

Investigators allege Holley and McDonald broke up a few days before her disappearance.

"We believe this crime was intimate partner violence. Additionally, Ed Holley owed Megan a substantial sum of money," New York State Police Capt. Joseph Kolek said last month.

Holley has been questioned four times since McDonald's death. He has always maintained his innocence.

"There's no nexus between him and whatever incident occurred," Weber said. "Don't jump to conclusions. There are other suspects."

The next court appearance is scheduled for June 7.