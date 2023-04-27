Edward Holley released from jail after arrest in cold case killing of ex-girlfriend Megan McDonald
NEW YORK -- A man arrested last week in a cold case murder is now out of jail.
Edward Holley was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Megan McDonald, 20 years ago in Wallkill.
- Read More: Suspect arrested in 2003 Orange County cold case murder to be released from jail Thursday
Holley was released Thursday, because a grand jury did not indict him within a legally required six-day window.
The district attorney says police did not consult him before the arrest.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.