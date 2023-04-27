Watch CBS News
Crime

Edward Holley released from jail after arrest in cold case killing of ex-girlfriend Megan McDonald

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect released after arrest in cold case killing
Suspect released after arrest in cold case killing 00:25

NEW YORK -- A man arrested last week in a cold case murder is now out of jail. 

Edward Holley was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Megan McDonald, 20 years ago in Wallkill.

Holley was released Thursday, because a grand jury did not indict him within a legally required six-day window

The district attorney says police did not consult him before the arrest. 

First published on April 27, 2023 / 11:46 AM

