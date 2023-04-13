Special education student claims she was sexually assaulted by known bully in Central Islip school

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. -- More legal action was levied Thursday against school districts on Long Island accused of turning a blind eye to bullying.

It comes after a special education student says she was sexually assaulted and the district didn't report it to police.

"She just lives in a world of fear and paranoia now," Latasha Bennett said.

Bennett says her daughter is not safe in school. CBS2 is not identifying the 16-year-old Central Islip junior, who said through tears said she has been bullied for years.

"Beat up in the gym. She has been bullied by groups of girls that follow her home. They call her ugly," Bennett said.

The situation is so bad, she was assigned an aide to shadow her in middle school, but in high school she has been on her own. Her mother says in October she was sexually assaulted.

"He pulls her into a dark classroom and he grabs her by her wrist and he wouldn't let her go. I don't know how she got away," Bennett said.

"Nobody answered her screams when it happened. When an administrator came in and said to her, 'I don't want you to tell your mom about this,'" attorney Kenneth Mollins said.

The accused was arrested, but is back in school.

"My daughter is never going to be safe. That's how I feel," Bennett said.

It's the third Long Island case of student violence prompting legal action in two weeks.

"You can't turn your back on these incidents. This is going to happen over and over again," Mollins said.

That was the same message from parents at a Lindenhurst school board meeting on Wednesday night, following a recent middle school stabbing.

"You failed our children. The fighting has become a daily occurrence both in and out of our schools," a parent said.

A father is suing the Three Village School District after he says his 13-year-old was strangled last month in the gym, adding that bully is also back in school.

"They said, basically, you could have either been brain dead, or died," Ralph Delustro said.

Parents say they understand children have a right to an education and that bullies can't always be expelled, but consequences are often insufficient and parents of victims too often are kept in the dark.

"Even teachers and security guards are getting into altercations with students," said Nevaeh Bennett, the Central Islip victim's sister.

She says occasional school assemblies are not enough to address bullying in real time.

A Central Islip School District spokesperson said, "The district is not providing commentary on the subject incident at this time."

Three Village School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Scanlon said, "The district does not comment on pending litigation."