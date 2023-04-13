Parents voice frustrations at Lindenhurst's first school board meeting since student was stabbed

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Wednesday, a Long Island school district held its first school board meeting since a student was stabbed at school two weeks ago.

As CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports, parents did not hold back about what's been on their minds.

"You failed our children and the staff in that building," one speaker said. "The fighting has become a daily occurrence both in and out in our schools."

The fears and frustrations of parents poured into the microphone, just feet from the school board.

The community is still reeling after a 12-year-old stabbed a 13-year-old in the leg two weeks ago in the hallway of Lindenhurst Middle School.

Superintendent Anthony Davidson ignored CBS2's request for an interview, but he did respond to the some parents' questions about the day of the stabbing.

"What happens to the children in the cafeteria when they're being told to stay in place?" one person asked.

"That's not something we would discuss with the community. That's part of the safety plan," Davidson said.

Many of the people at the meeting, including parents who were already concerned about bullying before the stabbing, were not satisfied with the responses from Davidson and the board.

"But you didn't answer the question," one speaker told him.

"I will end this meeting if there's not quiet in this auditorium," a school board member said.

Davidson opened the meeting by telling parents the district had added security at the middle school and they're working with the county sheriff to review their campuses. He also said they're working to address the bullying that parents have expressed concerns about.

"Students had information that may have prevented this incident, and yet we realized they are children and this is an opportunity for them to learn why it is important to share information with those who can help," Davidson said.

At one point during that heated meeting, some board members actually left the stage, then returned.

The superintendent says the district has also been working an anti-bullying group and they're exploring several other security measures, including random searches.

This certainly won't be time the school board hears from these parents.