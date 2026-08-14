Bald eagle rescued in Sparta, N.J.

Even bald eagles can use some help from the boys in blue.

Back on July 30, police in Sparta, N.J. got a call of an injured bald eagle.

A police officer responded and found the injured juvenile eagle in a parking lot on West Shore Trail. The officer called a colleague in animal control, who responded to the scene and managed to secure the bird. It had an injured wing.

It was taken to the Raptor Trust for treatment. While the cause of the eagle's injury is not yet known, it is suspected it may have collided with an electrical wire.

"We are hopeful that the eagle will make a full recovery and eventually be able to return to the wild," Sparta Police wrote on social media.