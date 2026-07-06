6-year-old drowns at Southampton beach on Long Island, police say

A 6-year-old girl was swept away by a creek in Southampton and drowned in a Long Island bay, according to police.

The Southampton Town Police Department received a call just after 8 a.m. on July 4 of a possible drowning at the beach at the end of Sebonac Inlet Road.

Officers learned the little girl was swept away into the Sebonac Creek toward the Great Peconic Bay. As they rushed toward the beach, a kayaker was bringing the girl's body back to shore, according to a news release.

She was found unresponsive. Crews initiated CPR until EMS personnel arrived and took over. She was transported to Southampton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified her as Kiara Paolasin of Brooklyn. She was visiting the beach for the Fourth of July weekend with her family.

Witnesses told officers Paolasin went into the water to get a shoe that was floating away. She slipped and got pulled into the current.

A 16-year-old family member tried to go into the water to rescue Paolasin but couldn't due to the current. The family was able to get the attention of the kayaker, who paddled over and pulled her out, the release stated.

The Southampton Town Police Department Detective Division is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call the police department at 631-728-5000 or the detective division at 631-702-2230. Officials can also be reached through the crime hotline at 631-728-3454 or by email.