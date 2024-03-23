Woman slashed on subway escalator in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK - There's been another violent incident in the subway.

The search is on for a man who police say slashed a woman at the South Ferry station in Lower Manhattan.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning on an escalator.

According to police, the suspect slashed the the victim, who's in her 20s, in the face.

We're told the two know each other, and police are calling it a "domestic incident."

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The man ran off, and police are searching for him.

The incident comes on the heels of a number of violent attacks in the subway system. The violence has prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to deploy National Guard personnel into the subway to perform bag checks, a move which has prompted some backlash.

Earlier this week, CBS New York's Marcia Kramer took the subway with Police Commissioner Edward Caban. Caban listened to the concerns of riders.

Caban and Chief of Transit Michael Kemper pointed to statistics that show an average of six felonies a day on a system that transports millions, but said they are fighting a perception issued that's made worse because of viral social media videos.

"I think social media plays a part in it," Caban said.

"In fostering the fear that people have?" Kramer asked.

"Sure ... If something happens, it's sent out instantaneously," Caban said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.