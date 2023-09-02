Watch CBS News
Salvage crews remove helicopter wreckage in South Brunswick

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Investigation continues after deadly New Jersey helicopter crash
Investigation continues after deadly New Jersey helicopter crash 02:45

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Salvage crews on Saturday removed the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in New Jersey earlier this week.

Investigators say the chopper went down in a canal in South Brunswick after taking off from Princeton Airport on Thursday.

Before the crash, witnesses say they saw the helicopter flying erratically.

The pilot, 44-year-old Josef Yitzhak of Israel, was killed. He was the only person on board.

Read more: Pilot killed in South Brunswick helicopter crash identified as 44-year-old Josef Yitzhak, of Israel

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

