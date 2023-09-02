Salvage crews remove helicopter wreckage in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Salvage crews on Saturday removed the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in New Jersey earlier this week.
Investigators say the chopper went down in a canal in South Brunswick after taking off from Princeton Airport on Thursday.
Before the crash, witnesses say they saw the helicopter flying erratically.
The pilot, 44-year-old Josef Yitzhak of Israel, was killed. He was the only person on board.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
