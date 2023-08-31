Helicopter crashes into Lake Carnegie in South Brunswick, New Jersey, 1 person "gravely" injured

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon in South Brunswick, New Jersey.

The helicopter went down into Lake Carnegie, which is near Princeton Airport, at around 3:30 p.m., police said.

"A helicopter has crashed in South Brunswick at the border of Princeton. Fire, EMS, and police are on scene. Avoid the area," the police department posted on X.

One person, who is presumed to be the pilot, was "gravely" injured, according to police. No one else was on board, the FAA said.

No one on the ground was hurt.

Police are expected to provide more information during a press conference at 5 p.m.

CBS New York has a crew on the scene. Check this page for updates.