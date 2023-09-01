Pilot killed in South Brunswick helicopter crash identified as 44-year-old Josef Yitzhak, of Israel

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The pilot who died Thursday when a helicopter crashed in South Brunswick, New Jersey has been identified as 44-year-old Josef Yitzhak, a citizen of Israel.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators will be on the scene all day Friday to determine what went wrong.

The helicopter crashed head-first into a canal near the Princeton Airport, where it had taken off from.

While police say the crash site is in a remote area of Mercer County, hikers say it's by a place popular with kayakers.

Officials said they got a radio transmission around 3:25 p.m., as well as several 911 calls about a helicopter flying erratically. Witnesses said the two-seater chopper looked like it was losing control, then disappeared.

Capt. Chuck Pizanno with the Kingston Fire Department and a police officer located the chopper in the Delaware and Raritan Canal next to Carnegie Lake. They were able to pull the pilot out, but his injuries were severe and it was apparent he would not survive. No one else was on board.

Police said they notified his family and Israel officials of Yitzhak's death.

"Overnight, we've been working with the Israeli consulate and Israeli police to make contact with his mother and his sisters, and that notification has been made," South Brunswick Police Deputy Chief Jim Ryan said. "The helicopter was in a remote location, and the debris field could be around there. So if the NTSB needs additional resources, we're going to bring it to them, whether it be boats or firefighters or people in water gear to be able to search that area. It's partially going to be heavy undergrowth -- trees and bushes -- and partially in water."

NTSB officials are expected to give an update on the investigation at 3 p.m. Friday. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York.