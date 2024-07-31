Mott Haven residents get waterfront access for the first time in a century

NEW YORK - A new public park opened last month along the waterfront in the South Bronx.

But behind its opening, advocates tell CBS New York they've waited decades for an opportunity like this to reverse the wrongs done to their community.

"The water has a calming effect on us," Arif Ullah, Executive Director at South Bronx Unite, explained.

The quiet, peaceful walkway curves around the stunning views of the Harlem River in Mott Haven. But it's been nearly 100 years for the community to get public access to the natural haven in their own backyard.

"The great majority of waterfront in the South Bronx is public land that has not been used for public good," said Matthew Shore, the Green Space Equity & Community Land Trust Organizer at South Bronx Unite.

Groups like South Bronx Unite have fought for years to see the now public space called Bankside Park. They see its creation as re-writing wrongs their neighborhood has faced for decades.

"Long time systemic issues in this neighborhood, lack of affordable house, lack of waterfront access, lack of green spaces, which all correlates to poor health outcomes," said Shore.

Open to everyone, the park is tucked away behind the brand-new luxury apartment buildings in the neighborhood.

"There are some market rate, very minimal affordable housing, which is concerning in items, because it doesn't always mean a reflecting of The Bronx," said Borough President Vanessa Gibson. "So, the opening of this public park at Bankside really is an incredible opportunity to bring the waterfront back to the public."

"Waterfront access should not be correlated with a person's income or a person's livelihood," said Ullah.

Advocates in the community say there's a lot more that needs to be done for the residents in Mott Haven.

"We are glad that there is more open green space for the community. We want this strip to feel more inviting, to feel more accessible," said Ullah.

South Bronx Unite says with more signage and accessibility, it hopes the park will promote health and wellness and curb environmental injustices the community faces.

"The more they see the potential of this waterfront area, the more they'll help us advocate for it," said Ullah.

