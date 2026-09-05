Sounders' Andrew Thomas, Red Bulls' Ethan Horvath duel to 0-0 draw

Seattle's Andrew Thomas and New York's Ethan Horvath combined for 10 saves as the Sounders and Red Bulls played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night.

Thomas totaled four saves for his sixth clean sheet in his first season replacing mainstay Stefan Frei as the starter.

It was a third straight draw for Seattle (7-9-6) following a club-record eight-match losing streak.

Ethan Horvath saved six shots for New York (7-10-6). It was his second clean sheet in his first 23 starts in the league.

The Red Bulls are now 3-5-3 on the road after beginning the day in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Sounders are 4-4-3 at home and haven't won a match in league play since beating the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 in Seattle on May 13.

Up next

New York: At Los Angeles FC on Wednesday.

Seattle: Hosts Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.