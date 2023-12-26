Some residents displaced after fire in Elizabeth, N.J. apartment building
ELIZABETH, N.J. - Some residents have been displaced after a fire broke out in a nine-story building in Elizabeth, N.J. Tuesday.
The fire at 821 East Jersey Street reached three alarms.
Authorities said the fire was contained to the garbage chute, but some residents had to be displaced due to smoke damage.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
