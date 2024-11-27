Queens homeowner claims solar panel company misled her about cost

NEW YORK — Residents across Queens tell CBS News New York they were misled when purchasing solar panels.

They reached out after seeing our previous reports on alleged deceptive practices by local solar panel companies.

Solar panel cost totaled upwards of $100,000, homeowner says

Patricia Khan, 77, was one of the homeowners who wrote to CBS News New York. She takes pride in her Hollis home of four decades, but she says her search for affordable roof repairs led her down a path she never expected.

She says a representative from a company that goes by Attyx and SUNco came to her home offering a low-cost solar deal with a new roof.

"He said it's $167. I'll be paying each month starting January ... And I believed him. Lord, I believed him," she said.

But later, she says, the contract arrived by email asking more than $400 per month, totaling upwards of $100,000, an amount she can't afford on a fixed income. What's more, she says, her signature appeared on extra pages she hadn't seen before.

"The next they're going to do, they're going to put a lien on my house. This is all I have," she said.

She says her attempts to cancel by phone, email and text went nowhere, and now, she says, the company is pressuring her to finish the solar panel installation.

"I'm so embarrassed," she said.

Attyx has denied her claims said it is committed to resolving the matter, telling CBS New York in part:

"Attyx, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and customer satisfaction. We take pride in maintaining transparent and open communication with all of our customers. Attyx denies the allegations made by Ms. Khan. Attyx conducted a recorded welcome call with Ms. Khan, wherein she confirms receipt of her agreements, signing the agreement, the payment terms, the total project cost and sets up the various aspects of the installation. She also received her Federal Truth In Lending Disclosure Statement which shows what her potential liability could be if she does not apply for all of the available tax incentives and credits available for having installed solar panels. Thereafter, Ms. Khan's new roof and solar panel installation was recently completed, with no complaints. When she later asked again about the Truth In Lending Statement, we again explained to her that it does not include the tax incentives and credits, after which she stopped responding to communication attempts by Attyx and instead has run to the press to discredit and defame Attyx. Ms. Khan has not paid for the work performed for the new roof installation or the solar panels and installation...."

Federal lawsuit accuses solar panel company of deceptive practices

Khan isn't the only one who alleges Attyx misled her. Claver Campbell, of Jamaica, Queens, has filed a federal lawsuit with help from the Legal Aid Society, accusing the company and associate companies of "fraudulent, deceptive, and abusive business practices and misrepresentations."

Legal Aid Society staff attorney Jennifer Levy says bad actors in the solar industry often target seniors with high-pressure sales tactics and the promise of rebates.

"However, what they're not disclosing is that not everyone is eligible for these tax incentives," she said.

