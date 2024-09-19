5 solar panel companies accused of fraud in Legal Aid lawsuit

NEW YORK - The Legal Aid Society has filed a lawsuit accusing five solar panel companies of deceptive business practices and fraud.

Lawyers say the companies work in tandem to target seniors and low-income residents with misleading advertising and miscalculations of cost.

Solar Mosaic, Sunco Capital, WebBank, ATTYX and ATTYX Utah were named in the lawsuit.

"This is cruel, and this is wicked"

Jamaica resident Claver Campbell, 76, turned to solar panels to save on her energy bill.

Claver said she answered a Facebook ad promising a deal for older homeowners, and a sales representative from Sunco—which sometimes calls itself ATTYX—came to her home with papers to sign.

"He got my information, my social security number, my everything," she said.

Later, however, she had second thoughts and canceled the order. the Sunco representative called her right away, fuming, she said.

"He said, 'Why did you do such a stupid thing? This would be so good for you,'" she said. "He pressured me into changing my mind."

She says her Sunco contract was reinstated, and soon came the bill that made her jaw drop.

"When I saw this closing letter, I said, 'No, I've been scammed,'" she said.

The amount was triple what she expected, leaving her on the hook for more than $160,000.

"This is cruel, and this is wicked," she said.

Legal Aid attorney Claire Mooney says Campbell's e-signature appeared on documents she did not recognize.

"That is the type of structure and techniques that resemble the conditions that led to the foreclosure crisis," Mooney said. "That can really be shocking to be deceived by somebody who came into your home."

ATTYX responds

Though Solar Mosaic, Sunco Capital, and WebBank were also named in the lawsuit, only ATTYX responded to CBS New York's inquiry, stating:

"We are aware of the lawsuit filed by a customer and firmly deny all allegations made against our company. At ATTYX, we take great pride in providing quality service and have always worked diligently to find solutions that meet our customers' needs. We have, and will continue to, work diligently to resolve any concerns and remain committed to reaching a resolution that satisfies all parties involved. Our customers' satisfaction and well-being will always be our top priority."

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.