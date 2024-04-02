New York prisoners sue to watch the April 8 eclipse, citing religious grounds. Here's their full argument.

No visitation at New York State prisons on day of 2024 solar eclipse

No visitation at New York State prisons on day of 2024 solar eclipse

No visitation at New York State prisons on day of 2024 solar eclipse

NEW YORK -- As part of its extensive preparations for next week's solar eclipse, New York state purchased eclipse glasses for the prison population. But then, it decided to restrict incarcerated people to their housing units during the actual event.

That has prompted a lawsuit, on religious grounds.

The excitement for April 8 is undeniable.

"It's just an, not only a scientific phenomena, but an emotional one as well. Literally everyone under the sun is the stakeholder in this," science educator Dan Schneiderman said.

Six men in a New York state prisons say it will also be a religious experience. They're suing, after corrections decided last month that state prisons will operate on a holiday schedule on eclipse day. Incarcerated people must remain in their housing unit between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., denying many a view of the event.

"This is during their normal yard time. So all that we're asking is for them to be allowed in the yard when they're normally allowed in the yard, with the eclipse glasses that the department has already purchased for them," said Sharon Steinerman of the Alston & Bird Law Firm.

The lawyers representing the inmates pro bono say there's a well-established religious link to eclipses. For Christians, the Gospel of St. Luke mentions darkness during the crucifixion. Muslims have a special eclipse prayer.

The lawsuit says even an atheist inmate wants to view the eclipse to "celebrate common humanity."

"They have a profound, sincerely-held religious belief that this eclipse is important to the practice of their religion," Alston & Bird's Chris McCardle said.

With eclipse day approaching, they're asking a judge to rule before the week is out.