New York prisons closed to visitors on April 8 for total solar eclipse

NEW YORK -- Nearly two dozen New York State prisons will be closed to visitors during the upcoming April 8 total solar eclipse.

The Department of Corrections announced visitation will be canceled at 23 prisons in the path of totality and end at 2 p.m. for all other facilities.

"On April 8, 2024, NYS will be at the center of a total solar eclipse which will impact all DOCCS facilities with some level of darkness during this event. However, 23 facilities fall directly within the path of totality and will experience total darkness, ranging from approximately one and a half minutes to approximately three and a half minutes," the department posted last week on social media. "For facilities in the path of totality, visitation will be canceled and publicized on the Department web page; visitation at all other facilities will end at 2 p.m."

The following prisons fall within the path of totality:

Adirondak

Albion

Altona

Attica

Auburn

Bare Hill

Cape Vincent

Cayuga

Clinton

Collins

Five Points

Franklin

Gouverneur

Goveland

Lakeview Shock

Marcy

Mid-State

Mohawk

Orleans

Riverview

Upstate

Wende

Wyoming

New York will start to see the full eclipse around 3:17 p.m. in Jamestown before it travels east toward Plattsburgh. New York City is not in the path of totality but is expected to see about 90 percent visibility.

State officials urge people who are traveling to the eclipse to expect heavy traffic and leave extra time.

"If you are planning on traveling to one of these locations, we cannot stress enough: Leave lots of time. We anticipate that there will be hundreds of thousands of visitors, and there will be many large events planned," The state's Director of Operations Kathryn Garcia said in a briefing last month. "Not only are we expecting all of these visitors, but the timing of the eclipse, obviously, in the late afternoon, overlaps with our everyday rush hour. This is a recipe for severe congestion."

