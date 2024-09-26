Social media post leads police to massive weapons stash in suburban New Jersey

TOTOWA, N.J. -- A social media post led police to a cache of illegal weapons hidden inside a crawl space at a home in suburban New Jersey.

Totowa Police said they discovered over 100 illegal, fully-loaded high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition, four explosives, tons of knives, and parts used to build and alter firearms after an anonymous tip.

Social media photos show suspect pointing a gun, police say

The unnamed tipster told police Kyle Arena, 35, put pictures of himself pointing a gun out a window at people while driving on social media, according to law enforcement officials.

They also sent screenshots of comments Arena allegedly made on a gun enthusiast Facebook group, investigators said.

"I couldn't believe it. That's just crazy, man. What's he starting, his own army or something?" said Carmine Cifaldi.

"I was just shocked," said Ciro Abbondanza.

Police obtained a temporary Extreme Risk Protection order to search Arena's home on Lincoln Avenue, where he lives with his parents.

New Jersey State and local police were analyzing the weapons and investigating a motive for the stash.

Suspect's father charged with making terroristic threats

Felix Arena, the suspect's father, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats while officers were executing the search warrant, according to police.

"I know the father. The father's a very good guy. He's a friend of mine," said Cifaldi.

Arena's son was charged with various weapons violations. He was processed and released, and is expected to make a court appearance next week.

"I don't know what was going through his mind," said Herbie Rios, who's son grew up with Arena decades ago.

CBS News New York was unable to reach anyone at the house for comment.