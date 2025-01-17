How much snow will fall in New York and New Jersey on Sunday? Get the First Alert Weather Day forecast.

NEW YORK — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could get a plowable snowfall Sunday.

Winter storm watches have been issued for portions of the area, and are likely to expand or upgrade to warnings.

CBS News New York

Sunday snow forecast for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

As of Friday evening, areas around New York City could see 3-6 inches of snow on Sunday, while areas north and west could get over 6 inches. There will likely be pockets of heavier snow peppered through the northern hills.

Pockets of lower totals – 1-3 inches – along the New Jersey coastline and the south shore of Long Island are also in play.

Whatever amount of snow we receive will be sticking around for at least another week.

Sunday snow timeline for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

6-9 a.m. Sunday: Quiet, clouds fill in.

9-11 a.m. Sunday: Light to moderate snow arrives from southwest to northeast.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday: Moderate, steady snow becomes widespread.

3-9 p.m. Sunday: The brunt. The quality of the snow starts to change. Previously "warmer" wet flakes will begin to cool and stack up, especially in the coldest areas north and west. Moderate, steady snow. A few stronger bands possible north and west.

9 p.m. Sunday - 1 a.m. Monday: Storm breaks up and moves northeast. Eastern Long Island gets their last flakes.

Dangerous cold next week in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Next week, Tuesday and Wednesday will also be First Alert Weather Days due to dangerously cold temperatures.

On Tuesday, Monticello in Sullivan County will wake up to a thermometer reading of -1 degree, while New York City wakes up to a reading around 8 degrees. High temperatures in New York City are forecasted to be in the upper teens to low 20s at best.

Factor in the driving wind, and we will likely feel sub-zero wind chills throughout the area. Wind chill warnings and extreme cold warnings could be issued as well.