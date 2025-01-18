Tri-State Area officials issue warnings ahead of expected snow tomorrow

New York preparing for first significant snowfall of the season

NEW YORK — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are bracing for snow tomorrow, and officials across the Tri-State Area are warning residents to be prepared.

The winter weather has triggered a First Alert Weather Day.

New York snow preparations

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said state agencies are prepared to respond, including the over 1,600 large plow trucks in the state Department of Transportation's fleet.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a press conference Saturday, saying local agencies are also ready with thousands of sanitation workers prepared to work on 12-hour shifts. The Department of Sanitation is standing by with a fleet of more than 700 salt spreaders, and plows will hit the streets when accumulation reaches 2 inches.

The city's winter weather emergency plan has been activated, which allows the city to bolster staffing and coordinate with other agencies.

Temperatures are also expected to drop dangerously low as the storm moves out. At that time, the city Department of Emergency Management will activate enhanced outreach efforts to protect people experiencing homelessness.

State of emergency due to snow storm in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency starting 8 a.m. Sunday in anticipation of heavy snow and dangerously low temperatures.

"Beginning tomorrow morning, we are expecting a winter storm to bring heavy snow, followed by dangerously low temperatures expected on Monday and continuing through Wednesday," Murphy said in a statement. "As always, I urge all New Jerseyans to use caution, follow all safety protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

Weather updates and safety information can be found at ready.nj.gov.

Snow preparations in Connecticut

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's office said most of the state is expected to receive 4-10 inches of snow from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

According to the governor's office, the state Department of Transportation is ready to deploy over 600 snowplows, along with specialized snow removal equipment.

Residents are urged to stay off roads when possible, and when driving, to travel slowly and keep a safe distance from other vehicles, including plows.

A snow emergency will go into effect in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sunday at noon, which means no parking on snow emergency streets and alternate side parking on all other streets.

Real-time information on traffic and road conditions across Connecticut can be found at CTRoads.org.