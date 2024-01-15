Winter storm could bring most snow to New York City since 2022

Winter storm could bring NYC most snow since 2022

NEW YORK -- With another winter storm in the forecast, New York City activated its Winter Weather Emergency Plan on Monday.

It's been over 700 days since the city got more than an inch of snow, DSNY wrote on X, formerly Twitter, but up to four inches could fall between 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday night.

DSNY crews were busy disbursing salt onto the streets. The department said it had 700 million pounds of salt on hand and brought in a record number of uniform staff for the storm.

One way streets on the Upper West Side were treated as salt spreaders prioritized highways and other roads prone to icing.

Erin Anderson, who lives on the Upper West Side, said the salt preps made the sidewalks painful for her 14-year-old dog Josephine to walk on.

"It's the salt that is the big problem, there's salt everywhere. Even today there's salt," said Anderson.

The city said 800 salt spreaders are ready to go as soon as the snow starts falling. Plus, more than 2,000 garbage collection trucks can transform into snow plows.

"Whether or not we have enough snow to plow, we need at least two inches in order to plow, remains to be seen," said Commissioner Zach Iscol, with New York City Emergency Management.

Iscol said there's also concern about roads refreezing during the Tuesday morning commute and into Wednesday.

An enhanced Code Blue is in effect due to the temperature drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, in Central Park.

"We have teams that are going out every two hours doing what they can to get homeless New Yorkers off the street and into shelter," said Iscol.

It last snowed several inches in New York City on Jan. 29, 2022.

If it stops snowing between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., the said property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks by 11 a.m. There must be a path at least 4 feet wide for pedestrians.