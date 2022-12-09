Watch CBS News
Shooting spree suspect Sundance Oliver arraigned

Sundance Oliver arraigned on several charges, including murder
NEW YORK - Sundance Oliver was arraigned at Brooklyn criminal court Thursday night. 

The 28-year-old turned himself into police Tuesday. 

He's charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted assault and robbery. 

Oliver is accused of killing two people, one of them a 17-year-old girl, and injuring an elderly person in a wheelchair during a Monday shooting spree in Crown Heights and on the Lower East Side. 

December 9, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

