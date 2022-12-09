Shooting spree suspect Sundance Oliver arraigned

NEW YORK - Sundance Oliver was arraigned at Brooklyn criminal court Thursday night.

The 28-year-old turned himself into police Tuesday.

He's charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted assault and robbery.

Oliver is accused of killing two people, one of them a 17-year-old girl, and injuring an elderly person in a wheelchair during a Monday shooting spree in Crown Heights and on the Lower East Side.