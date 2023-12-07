Shahab Usman accused of rape, assault in series of Queens spa robberies

NEW YORK -- A Queens man accused in a series of crimes targeting spas has been charged with rape, assault and robbery.

Police say the crimes were committed at three spas in South Richmond Hill.

On Saturday, 40-year-old Shahab Usman allegedly entered a spa on Liberty Avenue, pulled out a gun, attacked an employee and got away with cash and personal property.

Monday, police say Usman entered a spa on Jamaica Avenue and raped an employee at gunpoint. He then allegedly robbed her and other employees.

Later that same day, Usman allegedly went to another spa on Jamaica Avenue and tried to rape an employee at gunpoint. Police say Usman discharged his gun during the attack and the bullet struck a patron in another room.

Police say the gunshot victim suffered injuries that left them paralyzed from the waist down.

Usman is expected back in court Friday.