1 arrested in connection to Queens spa robberies; 2nd man sought

1 suspect arrested in string of armed robberies at spas in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested one person in connection to a string of violent armed robberies at spas in Queens.

Investigators say at least four spas have been hit since Nov. 26.

The most recent robbery was Monday afternoon at the Sun Spa on Jamaica Avenue. Police say a man walked inside and pulled a gun on a 50-year-old woman.

He allegedly took her to a private room where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then took money from two other women before running away.

Police are looking for a second man in the case.