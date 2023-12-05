Watch CBS News
Local News

1 arrested in connection to Queens spa robberies; 2nd man sought

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1 suspect arrested in string of armed robberies at spas in Queens
1 suspect arrested in string of armed robberies at spas in Queens 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested one person in connection to a string of violent armed robberies at spas in Queens.

Investigators say at least four spas have been hit since Nov. 26.

The most recent robbery was Monday afternoon at the Sun Spa on Jamaica Avenue. Police say a man walked inside and pulled a gun on a 50-year-old woman.

He allegedly took her to a private room where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then took money from two other women before running away.

Police are looking for a second man in the case.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 10:16 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.