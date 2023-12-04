NYPD releases images of suspects wanted in string of spa robberies and assaults in Queens

NYPD hunting for suspects in string of spa robberies and assaults in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a robbery pattern targeting spas in Queens. In the most recent incident, detectives say a woman was sexually assaulted.

The Crime Scene Unit was on the scene and an officer was stationed in front of the Sun Spa on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill. Police said it was the fourth spa to be robbed in the last week and a half.

Police released pictures of the suspects they say are behind a spree of robberies.

Detectives said the latest happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. A man with a gun walked into the Sun Spa and held the weapon to a 50-year-old woman, demanding she take him into a private room. Once inside, he put the gun to the woman's head and sexually assaulted her. Before taking off, police say, he took money from two other woman.

Investigators said four spas have been targeted since Nov. 26, including the one on Monday afternoon along Jamaica and Liberty avenues. The crimes have had similarities. Police say one or two men walk into the spas and demand cash, before taking off with money and cellphones. Investigator say at times they have even physically assaulted their victims, sending them to the hospital.

Back at the Sun Spa, police were reviewing surveillance videos in hopes of catching the suspects.