22 years later, the fight continues for those battling 9/11-related illnesses

22 years later, the fight continues for those with 9/11-related illnesses

NEW YORK -- Monday will be a somber day as we remember all the lives lost 22 years ago on 9/11, and it's also a time to remember those who are struggling with 9/11-related illnesses.

"We advocate 364 days out of the year. We take that one day off to stop the advocacy to pay respect to those who died on 9/11," 9/11 responder advocate John Feal said.

Twenty-two years later and the pain from those who lost loved ones on 9/11 is still raw, and the fight for those who are still battling illnesses continues.

"There's now over 27,000 certified people with a 9/11-certified cancer," Feal said.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during the terror attacks on that fateful September day, and over 5,000 more have died from 9/11-related illnesses since, including those who worked, lived and went to school in Lower Manhattan.

"The numbers continue to grow," Feal said.

Feal worked at Ground Zero days after the attack.

"Eight thousand pounds of steel crushed my left foot. I would up spending 11 weeks in the hospital," he said. "My injury, while gruesome and horrific, pales in comparison to those who got sick and died."

The 56-year-old says he had to fight for his own benefits and that's why he became an advocate for 9/11 first responders, most recently working with comedian Jon Stewart to secure federal health funding for those impacted by the tragedy.

"Three hundred and fifty-plus trips to D.C., over 2,300 meetings,," Feal said. "The bills we got passed in Congress don't save lives, but it gives people a fighting chance."

He also helped push for the 9/11 Glade and the Memorial and Museum site that honors those who are sick or died from 9/11 illnesses like cancer. He also opened a 9/11 Responders Remembered park on Long Island.

"We have an obligation to continue to tell those stories of those who get sick and die," Feal said.

On this September night, the 9/11 Memorial continues to be a tribute to the victims, honors the survivors and is a beacon of hope for those who visit.

"To the children who lost a parent in the building that day or a cop or a firefighter, those who ran into harm's way, never stop talking about your loved one," Feal said.

This weekend, authorities were able to identify the remains of two victims killed on 9/11 with the help of advanced DNA technology. More than 1,000 human remains from that day 22 years ago have yet to be identified.

The ceremony will be at the 9/11 Memorial at 8:30 a.m. Monday. CBS New York will go on the air at 8:25 a.m. and bring the observances to you live.