New Jersey rabbi suffering from 9/11-related throat cancer discovers trove of documents from his time at Ground Zero

WARREN, N.J. -- A New Jersey rabbi who served as a spiritual "first responder" after 9/11 recently discovered a trove of documents related to his time at Ground Zero.

It comes as the consequences of that terrible day impact his life in a way he never anticipated.

The paper is marked with the dust of history. The words, written in 2001 by Rabbi Ron Kaplan, given voice more than 20 years later by his wife, Randi.

"We watch the heroic efforts to search and recover and perhaps, by some miracle, still rescue," Randi read.

Kaplan spoke those words during a 2001 prayer service at the World Trade Center site, where he spent months ministering to first responders and families.

"He would come home covered in dust and covered in dirt, and he would talk about just all the families that he met," Randi Musnitsky said.

As we know now, Ground Zero dust has meant death for so many. The rabbi keeps his suffering in perspective.

"My cancer was treatable and curable, so we believe that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it," Kaplan said.

His 9/11-related throat cancer has altered a voice that comforted so many over the years. Kaplan now must use an electrolarynx after surgery this summer.

"They could find no factors until the light bulb went off and he told them that he worked at Ground Zero for all those months," Musnitsky said.

Months chronicled in files Kaplan re-discovered while documenting his time at Ground Zero for the Victims' Fund.

"The dust is still on the papers that he held reading with the families," Musnitsky said.

There are credentials, newspaper headlines and handwritten notes from families, asking for prayers for lost loved ones.

"It's a vivid reminder and I relive the visual, the audio, the smell, the interactions with people," Kaplan said.

The rabbi is grateful for the loving support of his family and determined to meet this unexpected challenge.

"I don't ask why. I'm grateful to have an angelic wife who cares for me," Kaplan said.

September 11th changed our world and continues to change lives.