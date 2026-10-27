9/11 Memorial in NYC vandalized, suspect facing charges, police say

A man is facing charges after allegedly vandalizing the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan on Monday evening.

Words in red paint were sprayed across the engraved names on the panels of the North Pool.

Police arrested Johnathan Tijerina, 31, on charges of criminal mischief and making graffiti.

Ed Duffy, a 16-year-old visiting from the United Kingdom, told CBS News New York he witnessed the crime.

"I saw somebody with red spray paint, and they sprayed 'just stop killing kids' over some of the names," he said. "And then within, like, less than a minute, the police came and arrested him."

The graffiti has since been cleaned up and there was no permanent damage to the memorial.

"The 9/11 Memorial is a sacred place of reflection at the heart of a rebuilt World Trade Center that honors the 2,983 victims killed in the September 11, 2001 and February 26, 1993 terrorist attacks. Yesterday's brief incident was swiftly addressed by security staff and law enforcement, and the impacted area was immediately restored to its commemorative state," a spokesperson for the 9/11 Memorial & Museum said in a statement.