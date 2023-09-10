9/11 memorial events held across Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Monday marks 22 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A group of veterans gathered at Liberty Park for a 9/11 memorial steps event Sunday.

Hosted by TD Bank and Team Red, White & Blue, participants walked 2,200 steps to represent the number of stairs first responders climbed on their way up the 110-story World Trade Center.

The event also offers participants who served in the wars that followed a space to reflect around those with shared experiences.

"What happened here on 9/11 affected all of us as well as veterans, especially those that fought in the wars that were fought because of the events that took place on 9/11. We came here today to honor the first responders and those that were lost here on 9/11," said Jimmy Barrett, with Team Red, White & Blue.

Team Red, White & Blue is a nonprofit organization that promotes health and wellness for America's veterans.

Meanwhile in Chelsea, firefighters and other community members honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11.

The group marched the same route that Father Mychal Judge took on that tragic day. He was an FDNY chaplain who died in the line of duty during the attacks.

This Walk of Remembrance has become a tradition every Sunday before Sept. 11.

The annual commemoration ceremony will be held Monday morning at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan to remember the lives lost. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance, as President Joe Biden will be at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska.

The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. CBS New York will go on the air at 8:25 a.m. and bring the observances to you live.