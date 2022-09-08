Children who lost parents on 9/11 now finding ways to keep their memories alive as adults

Adults who lost parents on 9/11 still keeping their memories alive

NEW YORK -- Children who lost parents on 9/11 are now adults, who will forever hold onto their childhood memories.

Two people who lost their fathers shared with CBS2's Lisa Rozner how they are keeping the special relationships they had with their dads alive.

"I always imagined I would be looking out that window and his car would be there," Manhasset resident Ashley Bisman said.

Bisman was 16 years old when her father, Jeffrey Goldflam, was killed on 9/11.

"I was in my social studies class when the first airplane struck the north tower," she said.

Forty-eight-year-old Goldflam was the chief financial officer at Cantor Fitzgerald, located on the top floors.

He wasn't around to see his daughter get married or meet her two children, but Bisman bottled up memories like riding in his sports cars and watching football together, writing the book "Chasing Butterflies" last year.

"As the Freedom Tower is completed, I finally find the right career, the right man that I want to be with," she said.

Bisman says she didn't start speaking about her experience until last year, and now she's also working on a book for children.

"My daughter's 4, and she was starting to ask questions about how my dad died," she said.

Charlie Greene, who grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut, had just turned 10 when he lost his dad. He cherishes old home videos of the two of them together.

Fifty-two-year-old Donald Greene was killed on Flight 93. He was one of 40 passengers and crew who fought back against terrorists aboard.

"There hasn't been a day since, since 2001 that I haven't wished I could hear my dad's voice and his stories," Greene said.

So upon his mom's cancer diagnosis five years ago, the family recorded her stories.

Greene just launched the free storytelling app Remento, helping families document theirs.

"My dad was the kind of guy that would light up any room that he walked into," he said.

He's keeping his spirit alive by bringing other families closer together.

Both Bisman and Greene are part of the nonprofit Tuesday's Children, which helps families impacted by terrorism and violence. For more information, visit tuesdayschildren.org.