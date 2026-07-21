When does driving among senior citizens become a concern?

At 85 years old, Sister Pat Ryan still loves getting behind the wheel.

It's how she gets to her appointments, runs errands and keeps her independence. But recently, she underwent a senior driving evaluation on Long Island to make sure she can still safely navigate the road.

Ryan and Sister Helen Rooney, 80, were referred to All Care Driving's Senior Assessment Program in Hicksville by their congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood.

The evaluations come as crashes involving seniors grow, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Studies show older adults are among the safest drivers on the road and are generally less likely to speed or drive recklessly. The concern isn't age, but it's what age can sometimes bring and whether the body and brain can keep up with the demands of driving.

Changes that can affect older drivers

Slow reaction times, difficulty judging distance, vision changes, medications that cause dizziness or drowsiness and memory loss can quietly change everything.

"As we age, senior drivers are more vulnerable," said Kumar Dey, who operates All Care Driving. "Their reaction time slows down."

While the state's Department of Motor Vehicles requires drivers to pass a vision screening every eight years, Dey's program evaluates a wider range of skills.

"We test everything, especially reaction time," Dey said. "My goal is to promote their safety and their independence."

Some seniors seek evaluations after family members notice unexplained dents on their vehicles or after they become lost on familiar routes.

In some cases, instructors recommend that a driver stop driving altogether.

"We tell them it's better. It is safer for everyone — the driver and the community — that they should not be driving," Dey said.

Signs it may be time to stop driving

State Director of AARP New York Beth Finkel listed numerous reasons it could be time for a driver to stop getting behind the wheel.

She said rolling through stop signs, braking abruptly, drifting out of lanes, getting lost on familiar routes and mysterious dents on the car are indicators it may be time to retire from the road.

Finkel warns families shouldn't wait for a crash or a diagnosis to start talking.

She advised bringing it up subtly, maybe asking if they saw a recent crash to create an opening.

"I absolutely love to drive"

The hardest part for Ryan is imagining a life without the keys,

When asked to rate her driving, Ryan gave herself a "10 1/2" because she said she always drives within the speed limit, stops at stop signs and red lights, and is conscious of other drivers.

"I absolutely love to drive; it has always relaxed me," she said.

According to AARP, older adults who stop driving can experience nearly twice the rate of depression.

But experts say keeping a social life is still possible when driving is in the rearview mirror. Seniors can use public transportation, ride-sharing apps, and get around through friends and neighbors.

AARP has a driver safety program teaching people 50 and over how to compensate for age-related changes like declining vision and slower reaction times.

You can also report a driver concern to the DMV, which will trigger a driver assessment for the senior in your life.