Drake Batherson has 3 goals and an assist in the Senators' 7-4 victory over the Rangers

Drake Batherson had three goals and an assist and the Ottawa Senators outscored the New York Rangers 7-4 on Saturday night.

Jake Sanderson's first of the season proved to be the winner and Michael Amadio added an empty-netter. Tim Stutzle and Dylan Cozens also scored and Jonas Johansson stopped 24 shots in his Ottawa debut.

Will Cuylle, J.T. Miller, Alexis Lafreniere and Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Rangers. Dylan Garand made 17 saves.

Sanderson's first of the season was a big one. Garand made an initial save on Ridly Greig, and Sanderson buried the rebound to make it 5-3.

The Rangers got back within one on Dorofeyev's snap shot with 4:28 remaining.

Up next

Rangers: Host Los Angeles on Monday night.

Senators: At Vegas on Tuesday night.