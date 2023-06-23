Watch CBS News
Seaside Heights boardwalk curfew goes into effect

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. -- A new curfew at the Seaside Heights boardwalk goes into effect Friday night.

Anyone under age 18 must be off the boardwalk by 10 p.m.

City officials also say beaches will now close at 8 p.m.

The changes are an attempt to curb an increase in rowdy behavior that started Memorial Day weekend.

Similar curfews are already in place in Lavallette and Ortley Beach.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 7:28 PM

